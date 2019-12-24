Ringing in the New Year

Rockin’ 2020 New Year’s Eve Bash

New Year’s Eve Party

The Brickhouse, 316 Main St. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). $15 & $40 (all you can drink beer, wine and call mixers). Three floors with two DJs, champagne toast, party favors, photo ops and balloon drop at midnight. VIP package available. Sales end Dec. 27. Go to eventbrite.com .

New Year’s Eve Disco Party

Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 9 p.m. $20 in advance at Route 20, $30 at the door. Featuring live music by The Boogie Men who will create the ultimate dance party combining disco dance music with colorful outfits and on-stage antics. Go to rte20.com .

New Year’s Eve Comedy Show

Kenosha Comedy Club at Wyndham Garden Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. Doors open at 5 p.m. $29. Featuring three comedians and live music by Boys and Toys. Comedy shows are at 8 or or 9:45 p.m. Headliner Chris Barnes can be best described as a high-energy comic that will take an audience and keep them laughing as he interprets his experiences of life. Barnes is also the man of many faces; his personality and facial expressions will bring an audience to life. Other entertainment by Boys and Toys band, musician Mighty Joe and magician Shandini. Go to brownpapertickets.com/event/4455005.