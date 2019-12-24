Ringing in the New Year

New Year’s Eve is a time for celebrating a year gone by and a new year ahead. If you’re looking for a family event or a fun night out on the town, here are some New Year’s Eve options in and around Racine County:
Hands-On Brainteaser Puzzle Session
Logic Puzzle Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 1:30-3 p.m. $10. The public is invited to a unique and fun museum visit with hands-on brainteaser puzzles to solve. There are more than 60 different types to try, time to see the exhibit and make a puzzle to take home.
$5 Movie Tuesday
Santa is delivering Hollywood hits to Marcus Renaissance Theater, 10411 Washington Ave., Sturtevant. Get the family together for these special holiday editions of $5 Movie Tuesday featuring $5 movies all day, plus free complimentary-size popcorn for Magical Movie Rewards members. Go to MarcusTheatres.com for showtimes and tickets.
New Year’s Eve Party
Michigan’s Pub, 1300 Michigan Blvd., Racine. DJ Sham, 10 p.m.-close. Party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.
New Year’s Eve Celebration
Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. 6 p.m.-1 a.m. $55. Includes appetizers, sit-down dinner with choice of bacon wrapped filet, chicken florentine or baked grouper; desserts; late-night snack; entertainment by the Doo-Wop Daddies; champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. Call 262-886-3610 for tickets.
Rockin’ 2020 New Year’s Eve Bash
1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover. 8 p.m. $10-$100. Live hard rock music by Metal Men, Bedlam and Mixed Company. Go to 1175events.com.
New Year’s Eve Party
The Brickhouse, 316 Main St. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). $15 & $40 (all you can drink beer, wine and call mixers). Three floors with two DJs, champagne toast, party favors, photo ops and balloon drop at midnight. VIP package available. Sales end Dec. 27. Go to eventbrite.com.
New Year’s Eve Disco Party
Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 9 p.m. $20 in advance at Route 20, $30 at the door. Featuring live music by The Boogie Men who will create the ultimate dance party combining disco dance music with colorful outfits and on-stage antics. Go to rte20.com.
You have free articles remaining.
New Year’s Eve Comedy Show
Kenosha Comedy Club at Wyndham Garden Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. Doors open at 5 p.m. $29. Featuring three comedians and live music by Boys and Toys. Comedy shows are at 8 or or 9:45 p.m. Headliner Chris Barnes can be best described as a high-energy comic that will take an audience and keep them laughing as he interprets his experiences of life. Barnes is also the man of many faces; his personality and facial expressions will bring an audience to life. Other entertainment by Boys and Toys band, musician Mighty Joe and magician Shandini. Go to brownpapertickets.com/event/4455005.
New Year’s Eve with Too White Crew
Kelly’s Bleachers, 7805 S. Loomis Road, Wind Lake. 7 p.m. $25 in advance, $35 at the door. Dinner specials, coat check, old school jams by Too White Crew at 9:30 p.m., party favors, appetizer and pizza buffet, champagne toast, balloon drop. Go to etix.com.
New Year’s Eve Party
Cortese’s Banquet Hall, 1300 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m. $60 each or $100 per couple. Dinner includes prime rib, baked salmon or eggplant parmigiana with dinner salad and side. Each tickets includes a drink ticket, champagne toast at midnight and party favors. Live music by Party of 10, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Call 262-553-9469 for tickets.
Live Music by Mike DeRose
Corner House Supper Club, 1521 Washington Ave., Racine. 5-9 p.m. No cover. Smooth jazz guitar.
Live Music by Yves Francois and Charles Hayes
Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha. Music by Yves Francois plays 1920’s jazz, 7-10 p.m.; Charles “The Delta Blues Hog” Hayes, 11 p.m.-2 a.m. Champagne toast with party favors and countdown to 2020 at midnight. Call 262-652-6454.
Live Music by Earthmother and Mountains on the Moon
Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave., Kenosha. 9 p.m.
Totally 80’s New Years Eve Party & Comedy Show
CSz Theater, 929 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. Shows at 5, 7 and 10 p.m. $60-$130. Shows include complementary snacks, champagne toast, open bar packages, VIP seat packages and more. The 10 p.m. show features a complimentary ‘80s dance party afterwards. Go to ticketweb.com.
New Year’s Eve Celebration
Dress Up & Dance, 206 Terrace Drive, Mundelein, Ill. 8 p.m. $75 in advance, $80 at the door. Includes dinner, open dance, free party favors, games, sparkling juice toast and countdown to 2020. Go to dress-dance.com or call 224-475-0984.