RG Productions performing "Dracul" at Kenosha's Kemper Center

KENOSHA — RG Productions specializes in performing classic radio shows, complete with costumed actors and authentic microphones, along with live music and sound effects.

Sunday afternoon, the troupe continues that tradition with a performance of "Dracula."

This version of the vampire tale was first performed on July 11, 1938, by Kenosha native Orson Welles as part of his weekly "Mercury Theatre on the Air" show.

Nita Hunter, the show's producer, said performing this show at the historic Kemper Center has added meaning.

“It’s important to perform Welles' version right here at Kemper Hall,” Hunter said. “Orson Welles was born here in Kenosha in 1905, over 100 years ago. So, it’s not hard to make the connection that his family must have been at the very least aware of the former boarding school for girls that is now Kemper Hall."

Director Jodi Diderrich is a local theater veteran, having worked with several productions at Kenosha's Lakeside Players, both as an actor and as a director, and with Fleeing Artists as a director.

She joined RG Productions in their most recent production, "The Red Badge of Courage," filling in at the last minute for a cast member who had to drop out. "They made me feel like I was being welcomed into their family," she said. "So, when I learned they were looking for a director for 'Dracula,' I jumped at the chance."

This is her first time directing a radio play, a role in which she "tries to be the calm eye of the storm that every show is, from the first rehearsal to the last performance."

Directing a radio play, she has found, comes with "its own set of challenges. The actors don't need to learn their lines, but they do need to develop their characters and portray them with nothing more than their voice and the sound effects going on around them."

"We only have three rehearsals, so in that short span of time, I have to give them all the direction they need to not only to become one or more completely different characters, but also to express their characters in a way that the audience will understand, both literally and figuratively."

The live sound effects add so much to the performance, she said.

"RG Productions is very lucky to have a sound effects expert, Kandy Helson, who is like the MacGyver of sound effects. She takes her role very seriously and is constantly working to make the most realistic sounds for RG's shows," Diderrich said. "We also have Megan Hunter, who creates and plays our musical effects for the shows. With the aid of these two women, our audience will definitely feel both terror and suspense as they listen to 'Dracula.'"

As for her own tolerance of the horror genre, "I do like mildly scary stories but not before bed, as I prefer my dreams to be about puppies and kittens rather than ax murderers and monsters," she said, adding, "I'm not sure why, but I think I'm in the minority in that. Most people seem to like to be scared, whether by riding on a roller coaster, parachuting out of an airplane or contemplating supernatural beings like Dracula, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.

"I guess that's why Dracula has been around as long as he has — and why he will likely live on forever."