Recitals at Carthage College

KENOSHA — Carthage College is hosting recitals:

Linlin Chen will perform a piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, in the H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.

Chen will perform a collection of works from various famous composers, including Robert Schumann, Franz Joseph Haydn, Franz Listz, and Franz Peter Schubert.

Inspired by the Arab tradition, Schumann’s “Arabesk” is a piece in rondo form, a consistent tune constantly interrupted by minor mournful notes. Also on the program is Haydn’s “Piano Sonata No. 49,” Listz's “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5” and Schubert’s “Impromptu No. 3.”

The recital is free and open to the public. For more information, visit carthage.edu/arts.

A Graduate Trio Recital is 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, in the Campbell Student Union Auditorium. The trio consists of three graduate students in the Master of Music in Music Theatre Vocal Pedagogy program: Yu-Mei Chang, Yujie Zhao and Fangyiduo Wang.

Professor Linda Madonia will accompany the trio throughout the recital.

Chang, a graduate from the Taipei National University of Art, is a music director and keyboardist. Wang attended the Beijing Dance Academy and seeks to show how the performing arts can allow people to gaze into their own humanity. Zhao, a graduate from Shenyang Conservatory, has worked for Disney and performed music theater throughout China. She seeks to be an educator who not only guides people in their art, "but also helps them lead healthy and happy lives."

The recital is free and open to the public. There will also be a free livestream. For more information, visit carthage.edu/arts.

On Sunday, June 5, Genevieve Clements will present the lecture recital “Accentuate the Positive.”

The free program starts at 1 p.m. in the Campbell Student Union Auditorium.

The program will explore the use of accents as tools for characterization across the canon of music theater.

Clements has been a performer since the age of 5. She is accredited as a voice teacher through the International Voice Teachers of Mix, has served as music director for more than 30 cabarets and musicals over the past five years, and is a member of VOCE Inc., New England’s Chamber Choir. She is currently pursuing a Master of Music in Music Theatre Vocal Pedagogy at Carthage, where she also serves as an adjunct faculty member of voice.

The recital is free and open to the public. For more information, visit carthage.edu/arts.

Coming up at Carthage: The New Tradition Chorus from Northbrook, Ill., will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, in Carthage's Siebert Chapel.

The chorus will be completing a two-day retreat in preparation for the International Barbershop Convention in July and will perform many songs in this program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0