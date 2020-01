YORKVILLE — As part of its 20th anniversary celebration, Real Racine will host a series of Welcome Center Wednesday events.

The next Welcome Wednesday event will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Real Racine headquarters, 14015 Washington Ave.

The event will feature a Valentine's Day theme drop-in craft session and coloring pages for all ages of attendees.

