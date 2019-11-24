Rambler Gallery to reopen at Kenosha History Center

KENOSHA — After two months being closed due to rainfall damage, the Rambler Gallery at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, will be reopened on Friday, Nov. 29.

It will feature two newly-constructed exhibits — the "AMC Design Studio" and "Kenosha Engine" — and a new set of cars.

The "AMC Design Studio" exhibit features two clay concept models by a team of former AMC designers including Vince Geraci, Frank Pascoe, Bob Bristow and the late Keith Goodnough. Imagine an AMC Marlin designed for the 2000s. The exhibit takes a look at the design side of Kenosha's automotive history.

The "Kenosha Engine" exhibit is the first dedicated exhibit on the impact of engine manufacturing in Kenosha, from Jeffery to Chrysler. The engine plant was the last vestige of Kenosha's rich automotive history, and the exhibit includes donations of artifacts, photographs, and textual materials from UAW Local 72.

Rare Kenosha automobiles, including a Nash Pickup and the one-of-a-kind 1972 Gremlin Voyageur, are also featured.

The Kenosha history Center is open from 10 a.m. to 430 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.

