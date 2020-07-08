RAM, Wustum to host community art show

RACINE — Wanting to include the community in a creative conversation about these unique times, Racine Art Museum and Wustum Museum of Fine Arts invited artists to submit work to "From the Heart: RAM Virtual Community Art Show" — the museums' inaugural online exhibition. Existing online at ramart.org and accessible via tablets in the galleries once the museums reopen, this exhibition will officially run through Oct. 4.
The global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted life in ways that are difficult to comprehend. Massive illness and loss of life, economic hardship, daily restrictions, anxieties and uncertainties — all things that are concerns for so many simultaneously. In addition, a dialogue about race and systemic inequality is front of mind as large-scale protests continue across the United States and around the world.
In the midst of this — indeed in the midst of other major crises as well, like world wars and the Great Depression of the 1930s in the United States — artists create.
The RAM online exhibition features 105 artists from around the world who submitted 103 works created during the global health crisis of 2020. Artists were able to submit images of artwork addressing any subject, as long as the artwork was created in the first part of 2020. Whether turning to prevailing social and cultural issues or using art as an outlet to focus energy and concentration, these artists underscore the value of the creative process.
Unique to this exhibition is the option for viewers to vote on their favorite artwork throughout the run of the show. Announced at the end of the show, the three artists whose artworks are voted as Audience Favorites will receive gift certificates for free studio art classes.
About RAM, Wustum
Together, the two campuses of the Racine Art Museum — RAM at 441 Main Street and Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts at 2519 Northwestern Ave. — seek to elevate the stature of contemporary crafts to that of fine art by exhibiting significant works in craft media with painting, sculpture and photography, while providing educational art programming.
Given the dynamic public health situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) and the importance of encouraging social distancing, the museums will temporarily be closed to the public until further notice. In-person studio art classes, outreach programs and other scheduled events are postponed until further notice.
