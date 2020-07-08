RAM, Wustum to host community art show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Wanting to include the community in a creative conversation about these unique times, Racine Art Museum and Wustum Museum of Fine Arts invited artists to submit work to "From the Heart: RAM Virtual Community Art Show" — the museums' inaugural online exhibition. Existing online at ramart.org and accessible via tablets in the galleries once the museums reopen, this exhibition will officially run through Oct. 4.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted life in ways that are difficult to comprehend. Massive illness and loss of life, economic hardship, daily restrictions, anxieties and uncertainties — all things that are concerns for so many simultaneously. In addition, a dialogue about race and systemic inequality is front of mind as large-scale protests continue across the United States and around the world.

In the midst of this — indeed in the midst of other major crises as well, like world wars and the Great Depression of the 1930s in the United States — artists create.