RAM exhibit highlights regional archives

RAM acknowledges the efforts of self-identifying women in the art world consistently and sincerely at all times. The museum is taking the occasion of this anniversary in 2020 to highlight how women are inextricably woven — and often the foundation — of creative endeavors and discourse. RAM exhibitions during this special year of recognition highlight the museum’s holdings of works in various media by female artists. These shows also highlight noteworthy, and unique, statistics. By current count, 40% of the artists in RAM’s collection are women. This percentage — which is continually increasing — is already substantially greater than the ratios calculated at other organizations with permanent collections and active exhibition programs. At RAM, work made by different genders is considered for inclusion in the museum’s holdings on equal terms. And notably, this policy has been reinforced by open-minded donors who have collected quality work regardless of gender.