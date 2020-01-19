RAM exhibit highlights regional archives

This exhibition features the work of artists Sandra Byers, Gibson Byrd, John Colt, Theodore Czebotar, Lillian Elliott, Joseph Friebert, Ed Rossbach, Kay Sekimachi, Jean Stamsta, Merle Temkin, Murray Weiss, and Beatrice Wood, through multiple examples of their work. The exhibit also highlights the earliest kinds of work given to RAM — textiles and works on paper. While ceramic works and art jewelry currently number as the two largest types of contemporary craft represented, examples of textiles, prints, drawings and works on paper were among the very first gifts of artwork to the museum in the 1940s.