RAM announces winners of Peeps exhibit

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is showcasing colorful marshmallow Peeps through Saturday, April 23.

The “RAM 13th Annual International Peeps Art Exhibition” features 162 entries created by more than 200 artists from across the country.

Inspired by pop culture, animals, sports and famous artists, Peeps art entries were crafted by artists, families and organizations.

While the seasonal candies are still the most common material, the 13th anniversary show also includes pieces made in a variety of other media.

In addition to the awards selected by the museum, visitors throughout the run of the show can vote online for their favorite creation, naming one popular artwork worthy of the coveted “PEEPles Choice Award.” The award will be announced after the closure of the exhibition.

Bruce W. Pepich, RAM executive director and curator of collections, and Lisa Englander, founder of the Peeps art exhibition at RAM, presented a virtual award ceremony April 6 via Facebook Live. Awards were selected based on “clever and skilled use or representation of Peeps” in adult, children’s and group categories.

The exhibition tour and virtual awards ceremony can be watched on demand on Facebook, YouTube and the RAM website.

The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors (age 62 and older) and students.

