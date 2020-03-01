Raising Hopes with Talent to benefit Hopes Center

CALEDONIA — Raising Hopes with Talent, a family friendly event that features diverse performers competing for cash prizes, will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Siena Center Auditorium, 5635 Erie St.

Food and drink, a high quality silent auction, 50/50 raffle and a bakery/dessert table are included in the ticket price. Audience members participate directly in voting for their favorite act.

Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Advance tickets are available at the HOPES Center, 521 Sixth St., and at Siena Center during business hours.

Raising Hopes with Talent is the signature fundraising event for Hopes Center of Racine, a nonprofit organization founded by the Racine Dominicans that serves people experiencing homelessness through street outreach and housing stability programs.

