Racine's Over Our Head Players performing "Two Point Oh"

RACINE — Over Our Head Players community theater troupe has a new show opening Friday:

What: “Two Point Oh” by playwright Jeffrey Jackson

When: Dec. 2-17. Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine

Cost: Tickets are $18.50 (plus $2.50 in fees). Go to overourheadplayers.org.

Details: This is a sci-fi tale described as being “in the tradition of Isaac Asimov or Arthur C. Clarke.” The story focuses on software mogul Elliot Leeds, who makes headlines when his private jet plunges into the Pacific. His widow, Melanie, then discovers Elliot’s greatest creation: A simulation of himself that he masterminded before his demise. “Elliot 2.0” is a talking, thinking, virtual soul. It — or he — can answer questions, hold conversations, share memories and perhaps grow in intelligence and capacity. The question is ... is he alive?

Note: The play runs about two hours, with an intermission. If this were a movie, it would be rated “R” due to language and adult situations.

About the show: Director Michael Retzlaff Retzlaff was drawn to “Two Point Oh” for a couple of reasons: “I like the science fiction genre and have read a lot of it, but there aren’t that many sci-fi plays. I read a bunch of plays until I found this one, which fits our mission here of presenting fresh, new quality plays.” In this show, “our main character never steps foot on stage,” Retzlaff said. “Instead, the actor is in the basement the whole time and will appear on a huge screen on the stage as a livecast. It’s still live theater, but it has a special tech aspect to it.”