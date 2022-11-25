Racine's Over Our Head Players performing sci-fi tale

RACINE — The last time we saw Michael Retzlaff, he was standing on stage, wearing a foam head and singing his heart out as the world's most famous white whale.

"That's as good as it gets," he said of the title role in “Moby Dick — The Sketch Comedy, Puppet Musical that Herman Melville Would Have Loved but Never Admitted.”

Playing Moby Dick in the Over Our Head Players' puppet version of the classic tale "was one of those roles where you get a laugh just because of the costume."

Retzlaff has gone from playing a whale to directing a sci-fi drama for the community theater troupe.

Or, as he puts it, "I'm doing quite the juggling act."

Retzlaff was drawn to "Two Point Oh" for a couple of reasons: "I like the science fiction genre and have read a lot of it, but there aren't that many sci-fi plays. I read a bunch of plays until I found this one, which fits our mission here of presenting fresh, new quality plays."

This is his first time directing a show — "I've been an assistant director a few times" — and the staging of this play presents some unique challenges.

"Two Point Oh" tells the story of billionaire Elliot Leeds, who dies in a plane crash. However, he left behind a virtual version of himself, called "Elliot 2.0."

"Our main character never steps foot on stage," Retzlaff said. "Instead, the actor is in the basement the whole time and will appear on a huge screen on the stage as a livecast. It's still live theater, but it has a special tech aspect to it."

Nicholas Hoyt, who plays Elliot, "is a seasoned actor," Retzlaff said. "He's alone in the room for the entire play, speaking into a camera. He's looking at it as an acting challenge."

Hoyt's face will appear on a 75-inch TV screen hanging over the stage "and it really is like Big Brother is watching," Retzlaff said. "He draws the attention of the cast, and the audience, and is the focal point of the action."

Retzlaff said audience members will find "Two Point Oh" to be "an experience unlike any play you've seen before. It's a story about humanity. Elliot's wife and best friend are dealing with loss, but now they wonder, is he really gone? Or is this version of him alive? It's uncomfortable to deal with these questions, and the play doesn't shy away from that fact."

So, the next time "you talk to Alexa or Siri in your home, think about all this A.I. we have everywhere," he added. "The show has a great ending, and people will leave the theater with a lot of questions."