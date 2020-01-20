Racine Zoo hosting dining event for Valentine's Day

RACINE — The Racine Zoo will be hosting "Animal Amore" from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Racine Zoo, 2132 N Main St. The event is a catered dining experience in which zoo staff will answer all of the big questions about animal love.
Animal Amore takes the topic of animal courtship and delves into some of the interesting and hilarious ways that animals continue their species. The event includes a gourmet sit-down dinner specially created by Danny's Catering, signature drinks, appetizers and a presentation about love in the animal kingdom.
“This is a perfect date night event for those looking for something a little different for Valentine’s Day,” said Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo.
Tickets to Animal Amore are $55 each or $100 per couple. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. For tickets, go to racinezoo.org.