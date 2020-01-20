Racine Zoo hosting dining event for Valentine's Day
0 comments

Racine Zoo hosting dining event for Valentine's Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Zoo will be hosting "Animal Amore" from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Racine Zoo, 2132 N Main St. The event is a catered dining experience in which zoo staff will answer all of the big questions about animal love.

Animal Amore takes the topic of animal courtship and delves into some of the interesting and hilarious ways that animals continue their species. The event includes a gourmet sit-down dinner specially created by Danny's Catering, signature drinks, appetizers and a presentation about love in the animal kingdom.

“This is a perfect date night event for those looking for something a little different for Valentine’s Day,” said Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo.

Tickets to Animal Amore are $55 each or $100 per couple. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. For tickets, go to racinezoo.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crack: The other side of race, crime and addiction
Entertainment

Crack: The other side of race, crime and addiction

"Crack: Rock Cocaine, Street Capitalism, and the Decade of Greed" by David Farber; Cambridge University Press (222 pages, $24.95) ___ Why should we pause, at this moment in America's drug history, to remember crack? That was my first thought upon picking up David Farber's head rush of a book, "Crack: Rock Cocaine, Street Capitalism, and the Decade of Greed." Crack was past its prime a quarter ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News