Racine Theatre Guild's "Mamma Mia!" bursts with energy

RACINE — Greg Berg — a Carthage College music professor who specializes in opera (and has composed four operas himself) — has released his inner ABBA fan as the music director for “Mamma Mia!” at the Racine Theatre Guild.

And he’s loving every minute of it.

The musical’s story — about a bride-to-be and her search for the father she never knew — is told using hit songs by the Swedish pop group.

“I did not come into this project as an ABBA fan,” he said shortly before the show opened last week, “but for some reason, I fell in love with ‘Dancing Queen’ the first time I heard it on the radio a hundred years ago. And I love it to this day.

“As for new favorites,” he added, “I especially love ‘Slipping Through My Fingers,’ a song in which Donna — the mom — reflects on how fast time goes when you are a mother. Such a poignant song.”

Because “Mamma Mia!” is such a beloved global hit, “we had a ton of people who auditioned,” Berg said. “The challenge was to create a cast out of so many worthy contenders.”

Once the cast was set, Berg got to work on the music, which dominates the show that director Doug Instenes calls “really a rock concert with some dialogue added to tie the show together.”

The key to performing such well-known pop songs on stage is singing “with tremendous energy and clarity,” Berg said. “But you also don’t want to push, because then it gets heavy. This cast is doing such a fine job of riding the waves of these amazing songs.”

While the high-energy numbers like “Dancing Queen” get most of the attention, Berg has found through working on the show that he appreciates “the quiet, poignant, heartfelt songs like ‘Slipping Through My Fingers’ that are just as indispensable to this show’s magic. This is a show with tons of heart.”

A big show

As the Theatre Guild ramps back up after COVID shutdowns, Berg said “Mamma Mia!” marks a return to full-scale productions.

“The RTG has tried to be cautious and smart in how it has resumed live performances,” he said. “We started out with fairly small shows with modest-sized casts, and that has worked out pretty well. ‘Mamma Mia!’ marks another dramatic step in the Guild’s comeback; it’s a splashy musical featuring a cast of 27 and a large backstage crew. There is nothing small about ‘Mamma Mia!’”

Performing this show is a workout for the entire cast, Berg said.

“This is a gigantic show, not just for our wonderful leads, but for our amazing ensemble, too. They have a huge amount of music — maybe more than any other show I’ve ever done at the Theatre Guild. I have a feeling that most of them leave the theater as exhausted as our leads, and maybe even more so.”

Opening such a huge show was a relief and a joy for Berg, especially after “a number of people associated with the show — including yours truly — contracted COVID in the last several weeks of rehearsals. Once everyone had recovered, we faced an exceptionally tough final push toward opening night.”

“I will never forget the joy of the opening night curtain call, with the audience on its feet cheering,” he said. “There was so much gratitude flowing in both directions: The audience so grateful for what they had just experienced and our cast so grateful for the chance to share this show with a live audience.”

Berg adds that the cast features several first-time performers who have “been warmly welcomed by the veterans in the cast. That combination of new with the tried-and-true has given this production a lovely energy all its own.”

That energy extends to the opening weekend audiences, which included an older woman, using a walker, who told director Instenes that she “absolutely loved the show and hoped she could get her friend to take her the following weekend to see it again,” Berg said. “It’s really incredible what a wide swath of the public seems to like this show — from 8 to 88 years old.”

