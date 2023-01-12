Racine Theatre Guild performing "Perfect Wedding" (Jan. 13-29)

RACINE — It’s a popular sentiment that success in life is all about timing.
The same can be said for a comedy.
And, in particular, for a farce.
That explains why Michael Clickner and the cast of “Perfect Wedding” are spending this week working on — what else? — timing.
“The show is definitely a comedy with elements of farce,” said Clickner, who is directing the show, opening Friday night at the Racine Theatre Guild.
As opening night draws near, the six cast members, he said, “are focusing on fast timing.”
A key, he added, is making the playwright’s dialogue sound natural and conversational.
“This playwright has a lot of lines that are ‘oh, God,’ ‘uh,’ ummm ...’ and other short snippets,” he explained.
Making such utterances fit into sometimes overlapping dialogue with other actors is a challenge.
Luckily, it’s a challenge he’s confident the cast can meet.
“I love having such a small cast,” Clickner said of the six-character comedy. “That way, I have more time one-on-one with each of them.”
Feeling at home
A theater veteran with decades of experience, Clickner is a director who “likes to let the actors have a lot of freedom. If it doesn’t work, I tell them to stop it,” he said with a chuckle, “but I like to let them run the whole play, and then we discuss it.”
His theater experience includes building sets for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson, along with working at the Madison Repertory Theater and teaching theater at Edgewood College, also in Madison.
But he truly feels at home at the Racine Theatre Guild.
In fact, his connection to the Theatre Guild is older than he is.
“My parents met here working on a show and later got married,” Clickner explained. “So this place is literally in my blood.”
His own Theatre Guild career started when he auditioned for a show there in 1975.
“That was at the former theater,” he said. “And I got involved in building this theater building, which opened in 1976.”
If that’s not enough, he also performed on stage in the first production — “The Taming of the Shrew” — in the then-new theater space.
All of that is a long way of saying: “I love the Theatre Guild and getting to work with all these volunteers, who give it their all. And we get to do it all in this wonderful facility.”
Wedding chaos
Clickner was talking in the lobby of the Theatre Guild Monday evening, before a rehearsal for “Perfect Wedding.”
Joining him were two cast members: Stephen Fletcher, who plays the would-be groom Bill, and Kate May, who plays Judy (or, as her character is known for a lot of the show, “the girl”).
Bill and Judy are at the center of this comedy, which takes place on the day of Bill’s wedding.
There’s just one hitch: Hours before the ceremony, Bill wakes up in bed with a strange woman lying next to him. How to explain this to his bride and to himself?
The character of Bill “is very different from what I’ve done in the past,” said Fletcher, who usually performs in musicals.
He finds the comedy to be a fun challenge that involves — you guessed it — “working on getting the timing right. We’ve also been running lines a lot to get the rhythm of the dialogue to work.”
May, who lives in Milwaukee, performs in Theatre Guild shows every few years. This show, she said, “sounded like a fun comedy.”
In contrast to the often ridiculous action unfolding around her on stage, “My character is the most grounded person in the play,” May said. “Usually, I play a kooky role, so this is a change for me.”
Lots of laughs
While May and Clickner are both married, neither one had a wedding day as disastrous (and farcical) as the one in “Perfect Wedding.”
All three are looking forward to performing the comedy for an audience and hearing their laughter.
“In the month of January,” May said, “this is a bright, shining way to get some needed laughs in what can be dreary, gray weather.”
Adding that she is often “a restless audience member,” May said this show “moves so fast, there isn’t any downtime once it gets going.”
Clickner, too, said coming to this comedy offers “the chance to see a show that is just so funny and to see local performers at their best.”
The comedy, Fletcher added, is “a mix of chaos and hilarity and nonsense. So much nonsense. And so many laughs.”