Racine Theatre Guild performing "Perfect Wedding" (Jan. 13-29)

If you go

What: “Perfect Wedding”

Where: Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

When: Jan. 13-29. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. There are also two Saturday matinees: 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 28. The two "Value Night" performances (with discounted ticket prices) are 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, and Thursday, Jan. 26.

Tickets: $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (age 62 and older) and $13 for students (21 and younger).

To purchase tickets: Call 262-633-4218 or log on at racinetheatre.org.

About the show: Written by Robin Hawdon, “Perfect Wedding” is a fast-moving comedy taking place on a "perfect" wedding day that goes disastrously wrong. The action starts when the groom wakes up on his wedding day in the bridal suite, with his bride-to-be about to arrive any moment, and finds a strange girl in bed beside him. Due to his hangover, he cant' remember who this woman is and how he met her. With his bride (and her mother) due at any moment, he's desperate to get out of this situation.

Local production: Michael Clickner, a theater veteran of more than five decades, is directing the Racine production. The six cast members are: Suzanne Maki as Rachel (the bride), Stephen Fletcher as Bill (the groom), Jacob Edwards as Tom (the best man), Kate May as Judy (described as "a girl"), Meghan Flynn as Julie (the chamber maid) and Barbi McGuire as Daphne (the bride's mother).

Tallyho? No! Though this is a British play, "we're setting the action in upstate New York," Clickner said. "The Theatre Guild just had some shows with British accents, but we're not trying it for this show."