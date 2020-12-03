Racine Theatre Guild has virtual performances scheduled for Dec. 18 and Dec. 21

The Racine Theatre Guild is planning two virtual performances this month.

7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18: Solo singers will perform a series of musical performances during the "Signature Spotlight: Home for the Holidays" concert, directed by Rob Kroes.

Some of the songs to be performed are “Count Your Blessings,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Greatest Gift of All” and “Hard Candy Christmas.”

Performances will be by Ian Anderson, Bob Benson, Kathy Berg, Greg Berg, Kara Ernst-Schalk, Catherine Harris, Charlie Harris, AJ Garcia-Malacara, Juliana Garcia-Malacara, Rob Kroes, Jennifer Larsen, Ashley Mulder, Dana Roders, and Brian Schalk accompanied by Greg Berg.

Sponsored by SC Johnson, tickets are $15 for individuals or $25 for household viewing. Audience members can purchase tickets for the premier livestream or choose to view the production on-demand, filmed and edited by Michael Steinbach of Bach Photography. Tickets can be purchased online at racinetheatre.org.

6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21: Via Zoom, kids in RTG's Racine Children's Theatre program will take part in "a reader's theatre performance" of the famed "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" by Dr. Seuss.