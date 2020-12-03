Racine Theatre Guild has virtual performances scheduled for Dec. 18 and Dec. 21

The Racine Theatre Guild is planning two virtual performances this month.
7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18: Solo singers will perform a series of musical performances during the "Signature Spotlight: Home for the Holidays" concert, directed by Rob Kroes.
Some of the songs to be performed are “Count Your Blessings,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Greatest Gift of All” and “Hard Candy Christmas.”
Performances will be by Ian Anderson, Bob Benson, Kathy Berg, Greg Berg, Kara Ernst-Schalk, Catherine Harris, Charlie Harris, AJ Garcia-Malacara, Juliana Garcia-Malacara, Rob Kroes, Jennifer Larsen, Ashley Mulder, Dana Roders, and Brian Schalk accompanied by Greg Berg.
Sponsored by SC Johnson, tickets are $15 for individuals or $25 for household viewing. Audience members can purchase tickets for the premier livestream or choose to view the production on-demand, filmed and edited by Michael Steinbach of Bach Photography. Tickets can be purchased online at racinetheatre.org.
6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21: Via Zoom, kids in RTG's Racine Children's Theatre program will take part in "a reader's theatre performance" of the famed "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" by Dr. Seuss.
The cast includes Saniah Carter, Bree Cuthbertson, AJ Garcia-Malacara, Ben Johnson, Julian Mayfield, Anika Pachniak, Alaina Prochniak, Loghan Simonsen, Ryan Simonsen, Leah Starks, Marianna Wood, and Paolo Wood.
Sponsored by SC Johnson, more details are available online at racinethatre.org.
For more information: Call 262-633-4218 from noon-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Out on the Town: Racine Theatre Guild's "Stairway To The Stage" unveiled
After planning, fund-raising and construction, the Racine Theatre Guild's "Stairway To The Stage" renovation is a reality. On Sept. 15 an official ribbon-cutting and reception was enjoyed by the donors, board and officials at 2519 Northwestern Ave.
There is a new front entrance and safer, more accessible stairways. There is also a large beautiful new patio.
According to Theatre Guild Managing/Artistic Director Doug Instenes, "Because of the years of generous support from SC Johnson Company, Foundation and the family, the Theatre Guild is pleased to name the SC Johnson Patio in their honor."
The photos are by Armin Clobes and were submitted by the Theatre Guild.
