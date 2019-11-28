Racine Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops returns to Festival Hall

RACINE — How do you celebrate the holiday season? Food? Music? Friends? Maybe a little libation? The Racine Symphony Orchestra’s annual Holiday Pops Concert offers all of that, and more. Young or old, first time attendee or seasoned patron, the RSO welcomes everyone to this concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Doors open at 5:30 pm to accommodate the festivities, including holiday music.
“Due to the casual atmosphere, children are welcome rather than a distraction," said Beth Bender, RSO executive director. "The musical selections the orchestra performs are entertaining and accessible to those with varying musical tastes. We always love welcoming new patrons and encourage the community to come see what we’re about.”
Food, festivities
This concert is not just a concert — it’s an evening-long event starting at 5:30 p.m. The RSO invites guests to arrive early and enjoy a meal and beverages. Food carry-ins are allowed and welcome. Both food and beverages can be purchased on-site from O & H Deli and Catering and the Festival Hall bar. Ticket holders are also invited to pre-order their food from O & H. Information is provided when tickets are mailed out.
“It’s a great way to spend time with family and friends and to step away from the business of the season and enjoy the ambiance of the holidays,” said Heather Keszler, the RSO’s patron services manager.
The atmosphere is, appropriately for Festival Hall, quite festive. Seas of red poinsettias cover the stage and tables. Generously provided by Miller’s Flowers, these staples of the season are available for concertgoers to take home after the performance. But before they do, they can enjoy the background they set while they mingle with fellow concert patrons and just soak up the excitement in the air prior to the performance.
“Over the years, this concert has become part of the holiday tradition for many of our long-time patrons, yet it’s also the concert where we attract more of the general public," said Bender. "The sense of tradition and community is touching, especially during the audience sing-along that always ends the program. It’s the one time of year our audience is fully involved in the performance and truly celebrating the season with us. This is basically a big party. No one needs to wear a tie or worry about when to clap.”
The music
Holiday music, both traditional and new, will fill the air. While the final touches are still being put on the musical lineup, rest assured that the songs will get you in the spirit of the season. The RSO will again share the stage with high school choral arts students from Racine County.
Part of the evening’s repertoire will be new music by a name familiar to RSO concert patrons. It will be a bit of a twist on the traditional and will feature a performance by Pasquale Laurino, artistic director and conductor.
“This year I am excited to be presenting several new pieces and arrangements by Jim Stephenson, who was our artist-in-residence several years ago," said Laurino. "Jim’s music is exciting, challenging and fun. A great example of this is 'Wassail, Wassail, all over the Tuba' which will feature our principle tubist, David Spies. I will also be taking a solo turn with two other violinists on the popular song, 'We Three Kings,' but Stephenson retitles it, 'We Three Strings.'”
Food donations
Every year, the RSO organizes a collection drive of nonperishable food for the Racine County Food Bank. Collection barrels can be found in Festival Hall’s lobby the week of the concert and at the concert. Canned fruits, vegetables, soups, seafood, poultry, nuts, nut butters, whole-grain pasta and cereal are requested.
Tickets
Reserved table seats cost $36. General admission tickets are $26 for adults and free for students 20 and younger. Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285 to purchase tickets and for more information.
The Racine Symphony Orchestra’s concerts and educational programs are made possible by the support of the Racine Community Foundation, SC Johnson, United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF,) Johnson Financial Group, Educators Credit Union, Marjorie Christiansen Foundation, Wisconsin Arts Board, and its patrons and donors.