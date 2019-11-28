Racine Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops returns to Festival Hall

The atmosphere is, appropriately for Festival Hall, quite festive. Seas of red poinsettias cover the stage and tables. Generously provided by Miller’s Flowers, these staples of the season are available for concertgoers to take home after the performance. But before they do, they can enjoy the background they set while they mingle with fellow concert patrons and just soak up the excitement in the air prior to the performance.

“Over the years, this concert has become part of the holiday tradition for many of our long-time patrons, yet it’s also the concert where we attract more of the general public," said Bender. "The sense of tradition and community is touching, especially during the audience sing-along that always ends the program. It’s the one time of year our audience is fully involved in the performance and truly celebrating the season with us. This is basically a big party. No one needs to wear a tie or worry about when to clap.”

The music

Holiday music, both traditional and new, will fill the air. While the final touches are still being put on the musical lineup, rest assured that the songs will get you in the spirit of the season. The RSO will again share the stage with high school choral arts students from Racine County.