Racine HarborMarket returns on Aug. 25

RACINE — The new Racine HarborMarket is back today, Aug. 25, in Monument Square.

The market — a collaboration between Downtown Racine Corp. and Kenosha’s HarborMarket — will take place in Downtown Racine from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month through September.

The outdoor market has been a Kenosha fixture for 20 years.

Kenosha HarborMarket Executive Director Andrea Forgianni said, “We could not be more excited to introduce our neighbors to the north to our brand of farmers market,” adding that Monument Square is “a marvelous new location” for the market.

Shoppers will find fresh regional produce, including favorites such as berries and other fruits and vegetables, fresh flower bouquets and plants (vegetables, herbs, shrubs, flowers and more). Artisan baked-goods vendors will be selling pastries, breads, pies, tarts, cookies and more. Arts and crafts vendors also will be on hand, including local and regional galleries, crafters and painters.

Live music and a beer tent are featured at each market.

Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., Civic Centre Ramp, 501 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 7th St., for $2 all day.

The final Racine HarborMarket this season is slated for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Forgianni and Kelly Kruse, executive director of Downtown Racine Corp., said they hope this becomes a southeastern Wisconsin tradition.

“I have no doubt Racine will love the HarborMarket,” Kruse said. “I believe we’re just getting started.”

Note: Service animals are permitted, but pets are not allowed within the confines of the market, due to insurance requirements.