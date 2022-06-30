Racine HarborMarket debuts on June 30

RACINE — The new Racine HarborMarket debuts Downtown today in Monument Square.

The market — a collaboration between Downtown Racine Corp. and Kenosha’s HarborMarket — will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month through September, beginning June 30.

The outdoor market has been a Kenosha fixture for 20 years.

Kenosha HarborMarket Executive Director Andrea Forgianni said, “We could not be more excited to introduce our neighbors to the north to our brand of farmers market,” adding that Monument Square is “a marvelous new location” for the market.

Shoppers will find fresh regional produce, including favorites such as berries and other fruits and vegetables, fresh flower bouquets and plants (vegetables, herbs, shrubs, flowers and more). Artisan baked-goods vendors will be selling pastries, breads, pies, tarts, cookies and more. Arts and crafts vendors also will be on hand, including local and regional galleries, crafters and painters.

Live music is featured at each market, with Mean Jake performing on June 30. Beer will be available for purchase.

Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., Civic Centre Ramp, 501 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 7th St., for $2 all day.

The other Racine markets this season are slated for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 29.

Forgianni and Kelly Kruse, executive director of Downtown Racine Corp., said they hope this becomes a southeastern Wisconsin tradition.

“I have no doubt Racine will love the HarborMarket,” Kruse said. “I believe we’re just getting started.”

