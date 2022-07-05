Racine Concert Band welcomes Jeanie Hatfield on July 10

RACINE — The Racine Concert Band's its 100th season continues with a free performance Sunday, July 10, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Jeanie Hatfield will be the guest vocalist; band member Ryan Ringnalda plays a trombone solo.

Mark Eichner, celebrating his 20th season as the band’s music director, will conduct the program.

Don Rosen, a professional radio broadcaster for 50 years, is the master of ceremonies.

The official band of the City of Racine will be presenting its 1,505th free concert, welcoming back audience favorite Hatfield, the 1986 Miss Racine and 1988 Miss Wisconsin. She also sang on a USO tour to entertain U.S. troops in the Far East. A retired public school teacher in Racine, Hatfield is now one of the owners and operators of The Trophy Shoppe.

Hatfield will sing four numbers: "I Only Have Eyes for You," by Harry Warren and Al Dubin, "I Love Being Here with You," by William Schulger and Peggy Lee, and two numbers by George and Ira Gershwin, "Love is Here to Stay" and "Let's Call the Whole Thing Off."

Ringnalda is the soloist on "Capriccio" by Jim Curnow.

Other pieces on Sunday's program include two ballet pieces: the ballet suite from the 1862 opera "The Queen of Sheba" by Charles Gounod and the "Carmen Suite" by Georges Bizet.

Another Gounod piece -- "Festive Dance" from "Faust" -- is also on the program, along with John Philip Sousa's "Hands Across the Sea," Richard Maltby's "Espirit de Corps" and "Father of Victory" by Louis Ganne.

The concert takes place at the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds at 2131 N. Main St. The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert at 7 p.m. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert. The weekly concerts run through Sunday, Aug. 14.

Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is limited seating at the concert venue.

