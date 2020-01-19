Racine Children's Theatre presents "The Snow Queen"

RACINE — The whimsical musical “The Snow Queen” is the next Racine Children's Theatre performance at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Performances take place at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1-2.

This performance is a new musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's coming-of-age adventure that inspired the hit Disney movie “Frozen.” Join Gerda on a dangerous and whimsical quest to save her best friend Kai before he is trapped forever in the Snow Queen’s palace. Dare to enter a world where flowers sing, animals talk and riddles yearn to be solved. With an original pop-rock score, ballads, urban steam punk flair and the enigmatic Snow Queen, this is not an average bedtime story.

“The Snow Queen” is performed by E. Motions. Packy, the RCT elephant mascot, greets the audience at each performance. Afterwards, children have the chance to meet the cast and get pictures and autographs.

Tickets cost $6. Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

