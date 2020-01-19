Racine Children's Theatre presents "The Snow Queen"
0 comments

Racine Children's Theatre presents "The Snow Queen"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The whimsical musical “The Snow Queen” is the next Racine Children's Theatre performance at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Performances take place at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1-2.

This performance is a new musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's coming-of-age adventure that inspired the hit Disney movie “Frozen.” Join Gerda on a dangerous and whimsical quest to save her best friend Kai before he is trapped forever in the Snow Queen’s palace. Dare to enter a world where flowers sing, animals talk and riddles yearn to be solved. With an original pop-rock score, ballads, urban steam punk flair and the enigmatic Snow Queen, this is not an average bedtime story.

“The Snow Queen” is performed by E. Motions. Packy, the RCT elephant mascot, greets the audience at each performance. Afterwards, children have the chance to meet the cast and get pictures and autographs. 

Tickets cost $6. Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crack: The other side of race, crime and addiction
Entertainment

Crack: The other side of race, crime and addiction

"Crack: Rock Cocaine, Street Capitalism, and the Decade of Greed" by David Farber; Cambridge University Press (222 pages, $24.95) ___ Why should we pause, at this moment in America's drug history, to remember crack? That was my first thought upon picking up David Farber's head rush of a book, "Crack: Rock Cocaine, Street Capitalism, and the Decade of Greed." Crack was past its prime a quarter ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News