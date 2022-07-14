Racine auditions: Looking to 'shake up' Broadway show tunes

RACINE — Auditions for the next Signature Spotlight concert are 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

The aim of this concert is to “shake up” well-known Broadway show tunes by having the singers be “miscast” for their songs.

For example, an adult woman might sing “Tomorrow” from “Annie.”

The singers will “put new twists on well-known classics,” show organizers said. The result is a cabaret show in which “anything can happen in this mixed-up, backward and flip-flopped musical revue.”

Director Robert Kroes is looking for a diverse group of 15 to 18 performers, ages 18 and above. All singers will perform as soloists, and individuals of all experience levels and backgrounds are welcome to audition.

There will be three nights of rehearsals, Aug. 22, 23, and 24, with a performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

Performers will also be required to attend a coaching session with the director prior to the rehearsal process.

Note: Singers must be fully vaccinated and will be asked to show proof of vaccination at auditions. Masks will be required to be worn when attending auditions and may only be removed while actively auditioning. Rehearsal protocols will be discussed at auditions.

Singers should prepare two contrasting “miscast” selections for the audition. These should be songs the performer would want to sing for the concert itself. All songs should be performance ready.

Those interested in auditioning must sign-up for a 10-minute time slot. An accompanist will be provided. Tape recordings or unaccompanied singing are not permitted. Register for a time slot by calling 262-633-4218 and visit www.racinetheatre.org for more information.