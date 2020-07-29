Racine Art Museum reopens to the public Aug. 5

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Racine Art Museum (RAM) temporarily closed its doors in March. Now, RAM is announcing the reopening of the downtown Racine campus on Wednesday, Aug. 5. RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts will remain closed at this time.

RAM is resuming operation under limited hours, open each Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is monitoring the current health situation and will phase into traditional operating hours when deemed safe to do so.

To promote safe social distancing, RAM is limiting the number of museum guests to 50 people at any one time. Guests that arrive after reaching this occupancy limit will be invited to leave their cell phone number with reception staff, and will receive a phone call — in order of arrival — once there is vacancy.

The RAM Museum Store will be reopening alongside the museum, with an occupancy limit of 10 people at any one time.

Museum staff established in-depth sanitation procedures for both public and private spaces to ensure a safe environment for guests. Public spaces are cleaned each morning prior to opening, and items such as door handles, elevator buttons, and countertops are sanitized multiple times throughout the day. Staff and visitors to RAM are required to wear a face mask at all times.