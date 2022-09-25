Quilts on Barns road adventure is Oct. 8

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine Arts Council will host its third Quilts on Barns road adventure on Saturday, Oct. 8, utilizing its driving tour map of 28 quilted barns.

People can register from 9 to 11 a.m. for an an official Racine County map and Quilts on Barns card at Real Racine Visitor Center, 14015 Washington Ave., Yorkville, and the Norway Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, Norway.

A live musical performance by folk singer/songwriter Mark Paffrath will be featured from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the "Wheat Matters” quilted barn, 34120 Spring Prairie Road, owned by Nancy Bassett, a professional artisan bread baker who will have bread for sale. Hot dogs and root beer will also be sold.

Cynthia Chitko, folk singer and songwriter, will perform from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the "Tulip Basket" barn, 6119 Heg Park Road, Waterford. Jean Jacobson, owner of the historic barn and outbuildings, will share her experiences of rural living in Racine County.

Along the way, visitors can enjoy corn, soybean and dairy farms; pumpkin patches with fall festivals; rivers and lakes; bike trails; urban shops; rustic roads; historical Frank Lloyd Wright buildings; and views of the Wind Point Lighthouse and beaches along Lake Michigan.

This driving tour lends itself to a two-day stay in Racine County, tour “east of the Interstate” barns one day and “west of the Interstate” barns the second day.