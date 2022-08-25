Public invited to 'Sip & Stroll' in Downtown Kenosha

KENOSHA — Working with the motto that “there’s nothing better than walking around a beautiful harbor town and sipping spirits at participating locations,” the Lakeshore Business Improvement District is hosting “Sip & Stroll” from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

Participants will have the chance to sample about 20 wine, beer, and fermented seltzers offerings.

The event also includes games, live music, snacks — and special offers at businesses during the event.

Along with the beverage samples are “goodie bags” stuffed with promotional items and coupons.

Participants can walk along the Downtown event route, or hop on and off Kenosha’s rubber-wheel trolley or an electric streetcar. (Rides are free on Saturday to event participants.)

Check-in starts at noon Saturday at the Wyndham Garden-Kenosha Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. There, participants will pick up their goodie bags, score cards and a map of participating businesses.

Sampling begins at 1 p.m. at various locations in Downtown Kenosha.

Participants will be directed to a specific starting point upon check-in to help spread traffic throughout the downtown area and avoid congestion at any one location.

The cost is $40 per person, which includes a wristband, access to samples at all locations, free streetcar and trolley rides, and a goodie bag.

Samples will be 1-oz. pours.

Participating venues include: Actor’s Craft, Authentique, Bellissima’s Boutique, Bisou Lingerie, Blue House Books, Gordon’s Sports Bar and Grill, Herzing University, House of Nutrition, Jockey Factory Store (non-alcohol stop), Kenosha Beauty Supply, Lulu Birds, Mike Bjorn’s Clothing, Modern Apothecary, Pollard Gallery, Public Craft Brewing Co., Salon on Sixth, Sandy’s Popper, Tavern on 6th, The Buzz Café, The Lettering Machine, To & From Gift Shop, and Trecroci Realty.

For more details, go to VisitKenosha.com/ SipDowntown. Go to https://bit.ly/SipStrol Kenosha22 for tickets.

Note: You must be 21 or older to participate. Advance ticket purchase is required. Attendees must bring proper identification to verify they are of legal drinking age. Refunds will not be given if someone does not have proof of age. Attendees must be present to receive their wristbands. Tickets are non-refundable.