Public invited to meet New York author

Sidik Fofana writer

New York-based author Sidik Fofana will meet with the public at two upcoming free community events. 

 Submitted Photo

KENOSHA — Carthage College is hosting two community events featuring award-winning writer Sidik Fofana.

The New York author’s debut collection, “Stories from the Tenants Downstairs,” is scheduled for publication in August. It’s composed of nine short stories about the residents of a fictional building in Harlem.

Fofana, a high school English teacher in Brooklyn, earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing from New York University. His work has also appeared in the Sewanee Review and Granta, and the Center for Fiction awarded him an Emerging Writer Fellowship in 2018.

Admission to both events is free, and no advance registration is required:

6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20: As part of Carthage’s Visiting Writers Series, Fofana will give a public reading on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in the college’s Niemann Media Theater, located on the lower level of the Hedberg Library.

Noon to 2 p.m. Friday, April 22: The public can meet Fofana at a community gathering in the green space next to the Regimen Barber Collective, 1345 52nd St. in Kenosha. Art activities, a food truck, music, games and the Bookmobile will also be available.

“I’m thrilled that Sidik Fofana, an outstanding early career author, will visit our community,” said Carthage President John Swallow. “Already noticed for short stories published in magazines, his first work of fiction set off an eight-way auction that was finally won by Scribner. We have the great good fortune to hear him and his amazing literary voice before that first work reaches shelves this summer.”

Tags

