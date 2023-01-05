Pringle Nature Center offers programs

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol is hosting upcoming events, including:

Volunteer Training, 2 p.m. Jan. 6 and 7. If you are interested in helping Pringle Nature Center by staffing the center on Sunday afternoons, take part in this brief training, covering Pringle nature Center policies and snowshoe rentals. Note: You only have to attend one session.

Nature Hike, 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 7. Start the month off right with a nature hike! Nature Hikes are free, staff-guided casual walks in Bristol Woods with a different route, length and topic each time. January’s hike is “The Long One!” as in “2022 was another long year for many of us, so let’s clear out the cobwebs with a long hike.” This will be a moderate-paced, 2.25-mile hike on the trails of Bristol Woods. The hike is free, and registration is NOT required.

Leave No Child Inside: Snow Day! programs Jan. 13-16. There’s no reason to stay inside over the long weekend. Come out to Bristol Woods for family fun. Participants will learn about winter animal tracks, help us locate “a certain famous snowman’s missing items” on a scavenger hunt, and more. Activities are FREE, self-guided and will be posted at the front door of Pringle Nature Center throughout the weekend. “Leave No Child Inside: Snow Day!” will take place regardless of weather, though the activities may change depending on the amount of snow in the park. Don’t forget to bring your gloves and a sled.

The Pringle Nature Center Building is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and during special events.

Rentals available

Items people can borrow or rent at the center include:

GPS Units: Pringle’s GPS units are pre-programmed with the Geocaches located in the park. GPS units can be rented for $5 per person (or free for Pringle members) during open hours. Driver’s license or ID is needed for rental.

Explorer Backpack: These family friendly backpacks provide the tools necessary to facilitate fun exploration of Bristol Woods. Backpacks can be rented for $5 a pack (or free for Pringle members) during open hours. Driver’s license or ID is needed for rental.

Guidebooks and Binoculars: While out on your hike, you can borrow guidebooks and binoculars at no charge. Driver’s license or ID is needed for borrowing.

Snowshoes: Pringle rents snowshoes to use at Bristol Woods Park during select hours. Get a great workout for a low cost. Rentals are $5 per pair (or free for Pringle members). Driver’s license or ID required for rental.

Also, the nature center’s Discovery Cabinet contains 20 different short activities for kids during open hours and is free to use.

Visit pringlenc.org/events for more details on upcoming events and snowshoe rentals.

Bristol Woods County Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to dusk.