Pringle Nature Center hosting storywalk, nature programs

BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, is hosting a StoryWalk trail in cooperation with the Kenosha Public Library, open through November.

The free program “allows families to learn about how animals prepare for winter, while hiking the yellow trail in Bristol Woods County Park,” organizers said.

Visitors can walk the trail any time, starting at the trailhead behind the nature center and following the storybook signs through the woods. The story is “A Fall Ball for All” by Jamie A. Swenson.

Pringle is also hosting its monthly “Nature Story Time” at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and Saturday, Nov. 17 and 19.

“Join us on the third Thursday of each month and following Saturday for a seasonal story and craft,” organizers said. The program is for young children accompanied by an adult and will take place inside the nature center building. This is a free events, and no registration is required.

Pringle’s “Introduction to Ecocaching” program is offered at 1, 1:30 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

“You’ve heard of geocaching, but what about ‘ecocaching’? Much like geocaching, ecocaching is a sort of treasure hunt using GPS coordinates, but this activity allows explorers to learn about the habitats of Bristol Woods while searching for caches in a one-mile loop around the park,” organizers said.

Pringle staff will provide GPS units, coordinates and instruction — and then you’re off on your adventure.

This program is suitable for all ages, though younger explorers will need assistance from an adult. The cost is $5 per family. No pre-registration is required. Participants should arrive at 1, 1:30 or 2 p.m.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, Pringle hosts a “Forest Bathing Walk & Tea Ceremony” with Teri Kneuse, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The program is designed for people who are “interested in learning how to improve your well-being with a walk in the woods,” organizers said.

Forest therapy guide Knuese will help participants “explore nature and expand their connections with the more-than-human world while immersed in the habitats of Bristol Woods.” Pre-registration is required. The program is for ages 16 and older.

“Leave No Child Inside: Giving Thanks for Nature!” programs are offered Nov. 24-29 at Pringle.

These programs are designed to help participants “practice gratitude with outdoor nature activities giving thanks for the season” Activities will be posted at the front door of Pringle Nature Center. This program is free, self-guided and suitable for all ages. Come and leave as you like.

For information on all these programs and other upcoming events, visit pringlenc.org/events.