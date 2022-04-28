Pringle Nature Center hosting storywalk, Mother's Day hikes

BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, is hosting a StoryWalk trail in cooperation with the Kenosha Public Library through May 31.

The free program “allows families to learn about the changing seasons while hiking the yellow trail in Bristol Woods County Park,” organizers said. Visitors can walk the trail any time, starting at the trailhead behind the nature center and following the storybook signs through the woods. The story is “When Spring Comes” by Kevin Henkes.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, Pringle Nature Center will have free equipment rentals as part of Kenosha Tourism Week. Rentals of GPS units and Explorer Backpacks will be available free (first-come, first-served) to all visitors during that time period.

On May 7, Pringle Nature Center is hosting a “Mother’s Day Ephemeral Wildflower Hikes” fundraiser.

The hikes start at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Participants will learn about these diminutive but beautiful plants on a one-hour naturalist-led hike, followed by light refreshments in the nature center.

Proceeds benefit educational programming at Pringle Nature Center. This event is for participants age 16 and older, and pre-registration required. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for registration and more information about the hikes and other programs at Pringle.

