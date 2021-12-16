 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pringle Nature Center hosting Holiday Gnome Hunt

  • 0
Pringle gnome

The public is invited to go on a gnome scavenger hunt at the Pringle Nature Center in Bristol through Dec. 31.

 Pringle Nature Center photo

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 800 160th Ave., is hosting a Holiday Gnome Hunt through Dec. 31.

“Mischief is afoot in Bristol Woods,” Pringle officials said. “Find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails by the end of December for a chance to win a free 2022 PNC family membership.”

To take part in the contest, post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle by Dec. 31 to be entered into a prize drawing.

This program is free, self-guided and suitable for all ages. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.

Also at Pringle Nature Center: The monthly Nature Story Time program is 9:30 this morning, Dec. 16.

On the third Thursday of each month. Pringle Nature Center hosts “a seasonal story read by Miss Tracy,” with a related craft.

The free program is for young children, accompanied by an adult. No registration is required. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Banksy creates T-shirt to help statue-toppling defendants

Banksy creates T-shirt to help statue-toppling defendants

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of people lined up Saturday in the English city of Bristol to get the latest work by elusive street artist Banksy — a T-shirt created to help four defendants charged over the toppling of a local statue of a slave trader.

Watchdog: Federal anti-terror unit investigated journalists

Watchdog: Federal anti-terror unit investigated journalists

WASHINGTON (AP) — A special Customs and Border Protection unit used sensitive government databases intended to track terrorists to investigate as many as 20 U.S.-based journalists, including a Pulitzer Prize-winning Associated Press reporter, according to a federal watchdog.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ben Affleck receives backlash after saying he felt 'trapped' with Jennifer Garner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News