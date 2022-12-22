Pringle Nature Center hosting Holiday Gnome Hunt in Bristol Woods

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol is hosting its annual “Holiday Gnome Hunt” in December, all month long in Bristol Woods.

Participants can find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails by the end of December for a chance to win a free 2023 Pringle Nature Center family membership.

To enter the contest, post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to the nature center by Dec. 31 to be entered into the drawing.

This program is free, self-guided, and suitable for all ages.

Upcoming events include:

Volunteer Training, 2 p.m. Jan. 6 and 7. If you are interested in helping Pringle Nature Center by staffing the center on Sunday afternoons, take part in this brief training, covering Pringle nature Center policies and snowshoe rentals. Note: You only have to attend one session.

Nature Hike, 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 7. Start the month off right with a nature hike! Nature Hikes are free, staff-guided casual walks in Bristol Woods with a different route, length and topic each time. January’s hike is “The Long One!” as in “2022 was another long year for many of us, so let’s clear out the cobwebs with a long hike.” This will be a moderate-paced, 2.25-mile hike on the trails of Bristol Woods. The hike is free, and registration is NOT required.

Leave No Child Inside: Snow Day! programs Jan. 13-16. There’s no reason to stay inside over the long weekend. Come out to Bristol Woods for family fun. Participants will learn about winter animal tracks, help us locate “a certain famous snowman’s missing items” on a scavenger hunt, and more. Activities are FREE, self-guided and will be posted at the front door of Pringle Nature Center throughout the weekend. “Leave No Child Inside: Snow Day!” will take place regardless of weather, though the activities may change depending on the amount of snow in the park. Don’t forget to bring your gloves and a sled.

Snowshoe rentals: Pringle rents snowshoes when trail conditions are suitable. Rentals are currently available on a walk-in basis whenever the nature center is open (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays). The cost is $5 (free for Friends of Pringle members).

Visit pringlenc.org/events for more details on upcoming events and snowshoe rentals.

Note: No actual gnomes are hurt in this hunt!

Also: The Pringle Nature Center is closed Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2. Bristol Woods County Park, however, is open daily from 6 a.m. to dusk.