Pringle Nature Center hosting events

BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will host a “Brownies Bugs Badge Program” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

No troop? No problem! Sign up your junior entomologist to complete the requirements for the Brownies “Bugs” badge in this naturalist-led program. The cost is $8 per child. Registration required by Aug. 12. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration and more information can be found at pringlenc.org/events.

Pringle’s monthly “Nature Story Time” is 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. The programs are the third Thursday of each month and feature a seasonal nature story and craft. The programs are for young children accompanied by an adult and will take place inside the nature center building. Admission is free and no registration is required.

Pringle’s “Exotic Pet Surrender Event” is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, in partnership with J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue.

Do you have an exotic pet you are no longer able to care for? If so, bring it to Pringle Nature Center. Area organizations will be accepting fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, exotic small mammals, and plants — no questions asked. Domestic pets (dogs, cats, rabbits, pigs, chickens, etc.) are not accepted.

Drop in any time during the event for animal ambassadors you can meet and learn about, and a photo booth where you can take your picture with a rescued pet.