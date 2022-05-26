Powerboat racing tour stops in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The first stop of the 2022 U.S. Title Series Powerboat Racing tour stops at Prairie Springs Park and Lake Andrea, 9900 Terwall Terrace, Friday through Sunday, May 27-29.

Drivers from around the country gather together to race against the best in their classes.

Friday is considered a test day for the drivers, allowing them to dial in their equipment so they are running at their best when they compete on Saturday and Sunday.

Racing is scheduled to begin at noon each day (weather permitting).

General admission is free. There is a $5 charge for a pit pass if you would like to enter the pit area (closed-toe shoes required). There will be a food truck on site.

Note: Spectators should bring a lawn chair.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.