Pop-up biergarten has beer, food and live music

CALEDONIA — Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave., will host a Pop-Up Hofbrau Biergarten with live music Feb. 27-March 1.

The free family event will be co-produced by Milaeger’s and BrewFest Partners and will be held in the Milaeger’s heated expo greenhouse. The atmosphere will include authentic beer garden tables and benches, a number of different draft beers from Germany’s Hofbrauhaus Beers, craft soda, hard cider and hard seltzer. German and American food will be sold, as well as a $12 cod fish fry with mini arepas from 4 to 9 p.m. Feb. 28.

Live music will also be featured. The lineup:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Feb. 27 — Horst Schaller Polka Band, 5-9 p.m.

Feb. 28 — Duosonic, 5-9 p.m.

Feb. 29 — Sipos and Young, noon-4 p.m.; Cork & Classics, 5-9 p.m.

March 1 — Vern and the Originals, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

A Chili Cook-Off fundraiser will also be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. Contestants can participate at no charge and will supply their chili for tasting. Tickets to attend cost $10 plus tax and proceeds will go to Racine Area Veterans Inc. The winner will receive a trophy and a $100 Milaeger’s gift certificate. Five additional winners will receive a $50 Milaeger’s gift certificate. Go to milaegers.com for details.