Pop-up biergarten has beer, food and live music

CALEDONIA — Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave., will host a Pop-Up Hofbrau Biergarten with live music Feb. 27-March 1.
The free family event will be co-produced by Milaeger’s and BrewFest Partners and will be held in the Milaeger’s heated expo greenhouse. The atmosphere will include authentic beer garden tables and benches, a number of different draft beers from Germany’s Hofbrauhaus Beers, craft soda, hard cider and hard seltzer. German and American food will be sold, as well as a $12 cod fish fry with mini arepas from 4 to 9 p.m. Feb. 28.
Live music will also be featured. The lineup:
- Feb. 27 — Horst Schaller Polka Band, 5-9 p.m.
- Feb. 28 — Duosonic, 5-9 p.m.
- Feb. 29 — Sipos and Young, noon-4 p.m.; Cork & Classics, 5-9 p.m.
- March 1 — Vern and the Originals, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
A Chili Cook-Off fundraiser will also be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. Contestants can participate at no charge and will supply their chili for tasting. Tickets to attend cost $10 plus tax and proceeds will go to Racine Area Veterans Inc. The winner will receive a trophy and a $100 Milaeger’s gift certificate. Five additional winners will receive a $50 Milaeger’s gift certificate. Go to milaegers.com for details.
The Milaeger’s Farmers Market with about 40 vendors will also be open during the event. Other festivities include games and contests including ping pong, Jenga, basketball, bag toss and volleyball four-square. Authentic beer steins, mugs, and boots from Germany will be sold.
Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Feb. 27-28, noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 29 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 1. There is no admission fee.