Pollard Gallery hosting shows through March

KENOSHA — The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., is hosting a show featuring works by Nancy Strauss and Tim Rozwadowski.

Strauss is exhibiting her pieces and gift items through March 31. Her work includes photography, jewelry, postcards cards and animated pictures.

She’s been making jewelry for many years using semi-precious beads, fused glass and metal clay.

She learned to make her own metal clay creations and incorporate fused glass pieces into them.

Her photos on display include images of nature, animals and points of interest throughout the Kenosha area. Postcards of the Kenosha area and of the animals at the Milwaukee Zoo will be also be available. And, to honor the memory of her daughter, Melissa, her book, “Melissa’s Zoo Trip” will be available for purchase.

Rozwadowski is a self-taught local artist who uses water reducible oils.

His work at the gallery features 6-by-6-inch framed art on panels he describes as “affordable art for everyone.”

He started painting when he retired from Sherwin Williams in 2014, switching to water reducible oils after taking a workshop with artist Dennis Perrin. The paint is a modified oil paint that can be cleaned with water.

He has a studio at Kemper Center, and his work can be seen at the Milwaukee Area Artist Resource Center, the Pollard Gallery, Lemon Street Gallery and the Anderson Arts Center.

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

