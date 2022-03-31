Pollard Gallery hosting new shows, programs in April

KENOSHA — The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., is hosting an opening reception for its new April exhibits from 1 to 4 p.m. is Saturday April 2.

At the reception — free and open to the public — Tim Venturella will be providing music on his guitar.

Light refreshments will be served.

The theme for the April show on the gallery’s south wall is “Spring Fling.”

This show will feature the works of Pollard artists in 2D and 3D.

The gallery’s north wall — known as the “Art for $100 or Less” wall — will feature assorted works of the Pollard artists.

Celebrating poetry

Also, on April 2, the gallery has teamed up with the Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Program for a celebration of National Poetry Month.

The poetry event is 2 to 4 p.m. and will include readings by two local poets: Stephen Kalmar II and Susan Larkin. There will also be an interactive workshop with Kalmar, during which participants can ask for feedback on their own poetry.

The public is invited to bring poems they have written, to discuss with Kalmar one-on-one after his reading.

Kalmar began writing and publishing poems while he was a teen.

In 1977, after a move to Wisconsin from Canada, he joined the Root River Poets Writers Consortium. After a short military service he returned to Racine to study philosophy, photography, creative writing, spelling and web design at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

He has worked as the editor of Poetry Anthologies and has published several of his works in newsprint, online and in books, as well as academic and listing journals.

He has given hundreds of public readings. Along with his children, he has also acted on state, radio and television.

In 2011, he was named the Racine Poet Laureate. He spends his time judging poetry contests and providing writing workshops. He also works on immigration issues with Voces de La Fronter and other marginalized communities.

‘Creative Time’ and other activities

The gallery’s next “Creative Time” is 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 6.

This a time when people are invited to “get together, share ideas and work together.”

Participants can bring an ongoing project to work on, start a new project or talk through a project “that has you stuck.”

The next “Sketch Night” is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.

Participants will be sketching a still life. Bring your own supplies or use ours. There is a suggested donation of $10.

The gallery’s “Women’s Soul Circle “ will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays, April 3 and 17. The group will be discussing “The Better Boundaries Workbook” by Sharon Martin.

Also in April, the gallery’s “Kid’s Kraft” is 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.

The April project is making a woven paper basket. (There may be some candy involved.)

The gallery is also accepting new artists. If you are interested, send a short bio and photos of your work to joannbates.jb@gmail.com.

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.