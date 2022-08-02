Poets at Pollard Gallery on Aug. 6

KENOSHA — The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., welcomes new artists, whose work will be on display in the month of August.

Chicago native Shelly Brucar works in fabrics, starting by painting or dying a white fabric and applying multiple layers of surface design elements.

The gallery also welcomes artists Joy and Neil Wansitler.

In August the gallery will continue to feature local poet laureates, with free readings between 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

Joe Engel, is Kenosha’s Poet Laureate. His poems have been in various journals. He works at Gateway Technical college.

Debra Hall is the Racine Poet Laureate. She is a high school Spanish teacher at Horlick High School in Racine, and her work has been featured at the Wisconsin Academy of Arts and Sciences Conference and in the Root Rive Poets Anthology; and in A Wreath of Golden Poetry Anthology. She is currently working on a chapbook about resiliency.

The gallery is open noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.