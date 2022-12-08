 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Prairie Cookie Walk on Dec. 10

Christmas cookies

'Tis the season for Christmas cookies and a Cookie Walk.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — On Saturday, Dec. 10, the GFWC Pleasant Prairie Woman’s Club hosts its annual Holiday Cookie Walk fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Cookie Walk is at the Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave., and will feature “a wide variety of delicious homemade cookies to purchase and share with your family and friends during the holidays,” organizers said. “Come early for the best selection!”

All proceeds will go toward community service projects. For more information, email 1conniesue@att.net

