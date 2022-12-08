Pleasant Prairie Cookie Walk on Dec. 10

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — On Saturday, Dec. 10, the GFWC Pleasant Prairie Woman’s Club hosts its annual Holiday Cookie Walk fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Cookie Walk is at the Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave., and will feature “a wide variety of delicious homemade cookies to purchase and share with your family and friends during the holidays,” organizers said. “Come early for the best selection!”