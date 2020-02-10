Play highlights women in the military

KENOSHA — "Fighting for Home: Stories of Women who Serve," written by Prof. Martin McClendon and directed by Marcella Kearns, will be staged by the Carthage College Theatre Department Feb. 21-29 in Wartburg Theatre at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

This verbatim theater project will present stories from the front lines of one of the most significant policy shifts of our time straight from the women who lived it. Based on interviews with women specifically about issues related to being a female in the military in the last 30 years, “Fighting for Home” will highlight women’s struggles to protect their country from all enemies while they deal with rapidly-changing policies and deeply-entrenched beliefs within the military.

McClendon was honored to receive the Association for Theatre in Higher Education Innovative Teaching Award for 2016-17 for his work with students in developing veteran theater projects. He is also the co-founder, with David Chrisinger and Lawrence Gums, of Carthage’s annual Veteran Night of the Arts, held every November. He is the 2016 recipient of the Carthage Quality of Life Enhancement Award for his work to raise awareness of veteran issues on campus.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-22 and 27-29, and 3 p.m. Feb. 23. Tickets cost $14 for adults, $10 for seniors 55 and older and $8 for students with a valid ID. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.

