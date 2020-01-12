People with Danish heritage wanted for casting call

RACINE — O’Connor Casting Co. will hold an open casting call Saturday, Jan. 18, for “The Great Danish Adventure,” a Danish reality television show that features 10 Americans with Danish ancestry who fly to Denmark and compete in a series of adventurous challenges to win a cash prize of $10,000 and a meeting with long lost Danish relatives. The casting call will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.

“The Great Danish Adventure” is a heartfelt show that focuses on each cast member’s journey of discovering who they are by learning about where they came from.

“Their ancestry literally comes to life on the show,” said Joan O’Connor, casting director. “The show combines the genealogy appeal of the TV series ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ and the competition excitement of ‘The Amazing Race’. Cast members have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore Denmark in an adventurous, non-touristy way and unearth the mysteries of their family’s legacy.”

O’Connor is looking forward to coming to Racine for the open call.

“The producers specifically asked us to do a casting call in Racine because of the number of incredible Danish-Americans who live there," said O'Connor.