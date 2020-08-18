Peeps exhibit award winners announced

RACINE —Winners in the Racine Art Museum's 11th annual "International PEEPS Art Exhibition: Not Just for Easter Anymore" have been announced. They are:
Adult Division
- First Peep — Susan Buhler, "CoCo's Ofrenda"
- Second Peep — Jeffrey Zimmer, "The Lonely Scholar"
- Third Peep — Nick Schroeder, "Peeper Rabbit"
Honorable mentions
- Richard W. Marklin Jr., "Lily Mae"
- Rebecca McGowan, "Nesting Peep Dolls"
Young Peeples Awards (under 13)
- First Peep — Georgina and Nathaniel Vallejos, "Peepchenitza"
- Second Peep — Washburn Public Library After School Arts & Crafts Program: Addi, Aubrey, Elsa, Irene, Lilly, and Tristan, "Hopping into Easter — Are We There Yet?"
Family/Group/Organization
- First Peep — Josiah, Lilly and Sally Lamberton, and Unity Miller, "Iris Folding Art: Peepified"
Racine Quilters Award in Memory of Margaret V. Wargo
- Carol Preston, "Peeps Painting en Plein Air at Penland"
Open through Aug. 29, the exhibit features 102 entries that demonstrate the talent of 137 artists from across the country.
RAM is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, and $6 for seniors 62 and older and youth 12 and older. There is no charge for ages 11 and younger with paid adult admission (maximum three). For more information, go to ramart.org.
