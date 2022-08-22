Party on the Pavement in Downtown Racine Sept. 17

RACINE — The 19th annual Party on the Pavement street festival presented by the Downtown Racine Corp. will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The free event takes place throughout Downtown Racine on Main Street from State Street to Seventh Street, and all of Sixth Street from Lake Avenue to City Hall.

With more than 12 blocks filled with live music, food and drinks, street performances, shopping, and games and rides, there is something for the whole family.

Division BMX Stunt Team will be soaring through the air on the College Avenue and Sixth Street at 12:30, 2, 4 and 5:30 p.m. Hip-Hop and break dance group, Sweatshop Movement, will host dance battles and performances throughout the day on the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Sixth Street. Racine Gymnastics will be tumbling down Sam Johnson Parkway and Racine Wresting will have multiple match ups from 2 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. on Wisconsin Avenue. Relive the glory days of automobiles at the Nash Car Club of America car show next to the Red Onion Cafe.

Whether you are a fan of blues, rock ’n roll, jazz, rhythm and blues or everything in between, this year’s diverse music lineup has something for everyone on four stages. The lineup:

Zeigler Honda Stage — Monument Square

Lake Effect (jazz), noon-2 p.m.

Chicken Grease (rhythm and blues), 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Rhythm Dogs (blues), 5-7 p.m.

Main Street/State Street Stage

Mean Jake (blues, country), noon-2 p.m.

Stone Theory (rock, blues), 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Identity Crisis, (80s/90s rock), 5-7 p.m.

Indian Motorcycle of Racine Stage, 522 Sixth St.

All the Kings Men (Elvis tribute), noon-3 p.m.

Weird Science (80s party dance), 3:45-6:45 p.m.

DuoSonic (variety dance), 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Taste of Soul Stage, Seventh Street and Park Avenue

DJ Phil, noon-midnight inside.

Young Bo and Jodae, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Stone Jam Band, 3-6 p.m.

Lady A (variety), 7-10 p.m.

DJ Mysta Mack, noon-10:30 p.m.

Pub on Wisconsin Stage

DJ Devious, noon-7 p.m.

An array of international cuisine from the downtown restaurants and food vendors will line Main and Sixth streets.