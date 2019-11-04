SOMERS — University of Wisconsin-Parkside Range will present its 2019 Fall Contemporary A Cappella concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in the UW-Parkside Main Stage Theater, 900 Wood Road.
Performing members include Talia Rhutasel, Kalyn Harewood, Jazmin Zierten, Jennifer Gonzalez, David Hammell, Keith Nowicki, Elisebeth Sparks, Rebecca Klusmeyer and Molly Eisenhauer. The concert will showcase the songs that Range has worked on throughout the semester. Three original songs will be performed.
Range will hold a toy drive at the concert for the Women and Children’s Horizons shelter. A free Range T-shirt will be given out for each toy brought with a limit of two per family.
Tickets cost $10 or $5 for seniors. Go to uwparksidetickets.com.
