Paris Community Chili Cook Off is April 30

PARIS — The Paris Community Chili Cook Off is noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Paris School.

The event is hosted by the Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club.

Tasting is free, and tasters can vote for their favorite chili.

It is free to compete in the event with a batch of chili. To take part, RSVP by April 22 to parischilicookoff@gmail.com. Prizes will be given for first, second and third fan favorites.

Concessions will be available for purchase. Donations will be accepted for the community garden located at Paris Town Hall, which is maintained by the 4-H Club.

