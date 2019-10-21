{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St., will host a fundraising tailgate party with LeRoy Butler from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

The Green Bay Packers will play the Kansas City Chiefs at 7:20 p.m. The event includes the game being shown on a 14-foot indoor viewing screen, silent auction and 50/50 raffles.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The $10 admission fee includes two raffle tickets in the drawing for tickets to the Packers vs. Bears game on Dec. 15.

Leapin’ LeRoy’s mac and cheese melt will be available with $2 from each sandwich sold being donated to Cops 'N Kids Reading Center, as well as event proceeds.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments