RACINE — Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St., will host a fundraising tailgate party with LeRoy Butler from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
The Green Bay Packers will play the Kansas City Chiefs at 7:20 p.m. The event includes the game being shown on a 14-foot indoor viewing screen, silent auction and 50/50 raffles.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
The $10 admission fee includes two raffle tickets in the drawing for tickets to the Packers vs. Bears game on Dec. 15.
Leapin’ LeRoy’s mac and cheese melt will be available with $2 from each sandwich sold being donated to Cops 'N Kids Reading Center, as well as event proceeds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.