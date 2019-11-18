Packer party is fundraiser for 4th Fest

STURTEVANT — A 4th Fest Packer Party Fundraiser will be held Sunday, Dec. 1, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave. Doors open at 11 a.m.; game time is currently at noon.
The $30 fee includes food, beer, Packer punch and a chance to win one of 10, 55-inch televisions.
For tickets, go to eventbrite.com. Tickets can also be purchased at Rhino Bar, Teezers, Ron's Sports Pub, Joey's on Lathrop, Joey's on Taylor, Joey's West, Dickie's Bar, Buca's Bar & Grill and Marci's on Main.