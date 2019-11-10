Over Our Head Players to stage musical comedy

RACINE — Over Our Head Players will present the original sketch comedy musical, "KRINGLE ... The Musical?, Part II: West of the I Side Story!" by Rich Smith Nov. 15-Dec. 8 at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. This is a prequel to 2017's "KRINGLE...The Musical?"
The musical sees the return of favorite characters in this hilarious forbidden love story set during the opening of I-94 in Racine County. Tensions rise in the ultimate showdown of Kringle vs. Cannoli, Butter vs. Oleo and East vs. West in a battle for pastry supremacy. Historical accuracy takes a backseat to puns, cheap jokes, song parodies, dancing and plenty of Racine references.
Smith, writer, director and creator of the "KRINGLE" series, said he wanted to do a follow up because interest in the first musical was very high and a lot of audience members had been asking us to revive it.
“I’ve never been a strong proponent of bringing shows back, but I had an idea for a fun twist in the story that I thought was worth enjoying,” said smith. He said the idea for a sketch comedy musical came to him after watching countless live sketch groups, a lot of sketch television shows, and a few comedy musicals in New York City and Chicago.
"I hope the audience gets an experience that is uniquely OOHPS,” he said. Considering the uniqueness of the production, an eclectic collection of talent is also required. “We needed musicians and singers as well as actors and comedians to pull off a show of this type," said Smith. "That obviously makes the production very unlike a straight play but even different than a traditional musical.”
The cast includes Kristin Althoff, A.J. Laird, Scott Lema, Anne Mollerskov, Michael Retzlaff, Joan Roehre, Ron Schulz, Jim Selovich, Brandy Smith, Rich Smith, Maureen Troy, Dan Venne, Melissa Zeien and Tammy Zeller.
The band features Skip Carlson, Scott Fox and Brain Lauer.
Rich Smith directs and production manages, with musical director Anne Mollerskov, and choreography by Kristin Althoff and Melissa Zeien. A.J. Laird serves as stage manager with Kristin Althoff as assistant stage manager.
Performance times are 8 p.m. Friday, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Thursday, Dec. 5, show is at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20 on Friday and Saturday, and $18 on Sunday and Thursday. Go to overourheadplayers.org or call the box office at 262-632-6802.