Over Our Head Players staging musical comedy

RACINE — Over Our Head Players will present the original sketch comedy musical, “KRINGLE ... The Musical?, Part II: West of the I Side Story!” by Rich Smith through Dec. 8 at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. This is a prequel to 2017’s “KRINGLE...The Musical?”

The musical sees the return of favorite characters in this hilarious forbidden love story set during the opening of I-94 in Racine County. Tensions rise in the ultimate showdown of Kringle vs. Cannoli, Butter vs. Oleo and East vs. West in a battle for pastry supremacy. Historical accuracy takes a backseat to puns, cheap jokes, song parodies, dancing and plenty of Racine references.

Smith, writer, director and creator of the “KRINGLE” series, said he wanted to do a follow up because interest in the first musical was very high and a lot of audience members had been asking us to revive it.

“I’ve never been a strong proponent of bringing shows back, but I had an idea for a fun twist in the story that I thought was worth enjoying,” said smith. He said the idea for a sketch comedy musical came to him after watching countless live sketch groups, a lot of sketch television shows, and a few comedy musicals in New York City and Chicago.

