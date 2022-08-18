Over Our Head Players performing "Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight"

RACINE — The Over Our Head Players opens its 31st season of live theater in Downtown Racine with “Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight.”

The one-person show is described as “a humorous exploration of a man desperate for connection, bent by isolation and deeply in love with the audience itself.”

“Stand Up” will run for three weekends, Aug. 19-21, 26-28 and Sept. 2-3, at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.

Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $17.50.

Tickets are available for purchase at overourheadplayers.org.

Kevin Hlavka plays the unnamed character who “uses humor to collectively process the loneliness of the past few years when time seemed to stand still,” accoring to playwright John Klovenbach.

Klovenbach’s play is intended as “a refreshing look at life during and after the pandemic.”

The show debuted at the Harbor Stage Company in Wellfleet, Mass., in August of 2021 and premiered in Chicago at American Blues Theater in March.

Klovenbach’s plays have been performed on the West End in London, Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago and in many other professional theaters worldwide.

“The Over Our Head Players were fortunate to secure rights and permission to present the play through a unique arrangement with the playwright himself,” said Rich Smith, Over Our Head Players’ managing artistic director.

Presenting the Wisconsin premiere of the show, he added, fits in with the troupe’s emphasis “on providing our audience a unique new theater experience.”

Smith directs and production manages the show, with Todd Johnson as stage manager. The staff includes Andy Disalvo, A.J. Laird, David Mack II, Anne Mollerskov, Lyna Postuchow, Michael Retzlaff and Ron Schulz.