Over Our Head Players opens season with 'Every Brilliant Thing'

RACINE — Over Our Head Players continues its 30th season with "Every Brilliant Thing."

Described as "a humorous and inventive look into depression and mental illness," the show — written by Duncan Macmillan with Johnny Donahoe — runs three weekends, Nov. 5-20, at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine.

The one-person show, which uses audience participation, stars John Adams.

"Every Brilliant Thing" follows the story of a child through adolescence and into adult life as he writes a list of all the brilliant things that make life worth living.

Starting the list at age 7 after his mother experiences a severe mental health episode, the narrator, now an adult, has a list approaching one million things.

"Brilliant" was first produced on June 28, 2013, at the Ludlow Fringe Festival in Shropshire, England. The show's North American premiere was Dec. 6, 2014, at the Barrow Street Theatre in New York City.

"Brilliant" began as a short story by author Duncan Macmillan. Over a decade of work, the story evolved into a play it is today.

Because of the use of the audience to help tell the story, “the play is different every night,” Macmillan said.