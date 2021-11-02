Over Our Head Players opens season with 'Every Brilliant Thing'

RACINE — Over Our Head Players continues its 30th season with "Every Brilliant Thing."
Described as "a humorous and inventive look into depression and mental illness," the show — written by Duncan Macmillan with Johnny Donahoe — runs three weekends, Nov. 5-20, at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine.
The one-person show, which uses audience participation, stars John Adams.
"Every Brilliant Thing" follows the story of a child through adolescence and into adult life as he writes a list of all the brilliant things that make life worth living.
Starting the list at age 7 after his mother experiences a severe mental health episode, the narrator, now an adult, has a list approaching one million things.
"Brilliant" was first produced on June 28, 2013, at the Ludlow Fringe Festival in Shropshire, England. The show's North American premiere was Dec. 6, 2014, at the Barrow Street Theatre in New York City.
"Brilliant" began as a short story by author Duncan Macmillan. Over a decade of work, the story evolved into a play it is today.
Because of the use of the audience to help tell the story, “the play is different every night,” Macmillan said.
Director Cody Ernest said the play is important due to its focus on mental healthy.
"It's a really a huge topic right now in our culture," he said. "We live in a society that for a long time considered it taboo to talk about things like depression and suicide. This show sways toward the light and humorous side, but it brings to bear the fact that we can have an open and honest dialogue about mental health, even in the arts.”
Rich Smith is producing the play, with Lori Adams as the stage manager. The staff includes Janine Anderson, Diane Carlson, Zoe Ernest, Melissa Fleischman, Melisa Hughes Ernest, Parker Jones, A.J Laird, Anne Mollerskov, Michael Retzlaff and Ron Schulz.
Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $18.50, or $16.50 on Sundays.
Over Our Head Players is a nonprofit organization of volunteer theatrical talent from throughout Southeastern Wisconsin, focusing on contemporary comedies and original productions. The troupe's season will also include "KRINGLE KA-ROL…The Musical?," "Outside Mullingar," "The Roommate" and the 2022 Snowdance 10-Minute Comedy Festival.
To reserve tickets or for more information, go to overourheadplayers.org or leave a message at the box office, 262-632-6802.
